Rishi Kapoor-Amitabh Bachchan overdose on mutual admiration

When it comes to passion and dedication, age is never a barrier. The legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor will be seen together on screen after 27 long years. The two will be seen together in 102 Not Out. During the song launch of the song Badumbaa from their film, he 1976 released ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ co-actors spoke about how it feels to work together after 27 years.

“Not a single moment felt like 27 years”, said Rishi Kapoor at the song launch on Thursday, April 19. He shared how delighted he was to work with Bachchan after such a long time. Kapoor also added that Big B is such a natural actor and has spectacularly performed his alcoholic scenes in ‘102 Not Out’ being a non-alcoholic.

On the other hand, Big B left no chance to compliment his co-actor too. He highly credits his co-artists for performing well on screen. “If my co-actor does well, I do well. If they know to perform well enough for your reactions to happen then your reactions will happen accordingly. Our performances are reflection to their performances. If you appreciate mine, it’s my co-artist’s reflection of performance or abilities”.

For sure the two have made their untimely bond quite clear with the audience. ‘102 Not Out’, where Big B will be seen as ‘old school’ Rishi Kapoor’s ‘cool’ father, is expected to release on 4May 2018. ​