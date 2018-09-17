Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla reunite to tickle our funny bones!

We cannot forget the song Tu Tu Tu Tu Tara from the film Bol Radha Bol featuring Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. The quirky chemistry between the two actors was the highlight of the track. Now, they are all set to tickle our funny bone once again. Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor will be starring in Sony Pictures India’s next movie that is a comedy.

The official Twitter handle of the production house announced the film. The movie will be co-produced by Abhishek Chaubey and Honey Trehan. The untitled film will be directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla have starred together in many hits films. The last time they shared screen space was in the 2016 release Chalk N Duster, in which Kapoor had a cameo. It was in 2009 when the two were paired opposite each other in the film Luck By Chance.

Juhi also took to Twitter to share the news with her fans. She surely looks quite excited about teaming up with Rishi Kapoor again.

Talking about their other respective films, Juhi Chawla will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in which she will be sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor’s next release in Rajma Chawal.