Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s Twitter talk will make you nostalgic and how

First published: June 09, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Updated: June 09, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s was one beautiful on-screen jodi that had us smiling every time we saw them on our screens. The two, who have worked together in many films, indulged in a sweet nostalgic conversation on Twitter on Friday. Rishi, who himself is the most controversial man on the platform, got to know an information about his 1996-release Prem Granth, a film co-starring Madhuri, and he couldn't resist sharing the news with her.

He quickly took to Twitter to share a video link of the making of the film and informed the Dhak Dhak girl that their film was apparently "the first Indian film to be shot in South Africa just after the Apartheid was abolished."

Madhuri, who really got excited and was also amazed to find out this fact about Prem Granth, shared that Rishi's post brought back so many good memories. Look at her tweet below:

Must say social media these days has been a boon for stars to connect with the fans and share few trivia, and also connecting with people from the same industry. Well, we are really happy to see that this time Rishi ji is not on a rant mode, but it is a new side of him which we see. Stay tuned to in.com for more updates.

