Rishi Kapoor and Maniesh Paul hang out healthily in New York City!

Divya Ramnani April 30 2019, 11.50 pm April 30 2019, 11.50 pm

It was last year that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had flown down to New York to undergo medical treatment for an undisclosed illness. Ever since the news broke, his well-wishers have been worried and all those pictures of Rishi Kapoor looking pale and lean in his grey hair only added to their concern. Fast forward to now, the 102 Not Out actor has not only recovered well, but he is also making it a point to make his stay in the West memorable. Bollywood actor and host Maniesh Paul recently caught with the actor and pictures from the meet-up were shared on his Instagram account.

In the pictures, we could see an excited Maniesh Paul posing along with Rishi Kapoor as they strolled on the streets of New York. While Maniesh was sporting a red tee with the combination of a black leather jacket and blue jeans, Rishi Kapoor looked charming in his blue jacket and denim pants. The glow on Rishi’s face was inevitable. Guess, the men had a gala time in the cherry blossoms of NYC. In his caption, Maniesh mentioned how Rishi took him out on lunch and they also had coffee at Kapoor’s residence, which was made by Rishi himself. Well, Maniesh seemed to be in the awe of such warm hospitality.

Check out Maniesh Paul's Instagram post here:

Earlier, in the day, filmmaker and Rishi Kapoor’s close associate Rahul Rawail opened up on the Rishi Kapoor’s health and revealed that he is now cancer-free. Rahul said, “Rishi and I have known each other for 61 years. I have always been in touch with him. We always have interactions over the phone. In fact ever since he went for his treatment, I have kept a check on his health condition. I spoke with him and as soon I got to know about him being cured, I took to the social media.”