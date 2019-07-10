Ranjini Maitra July 10 2019, 10.16 am July 10 2019, 10.16 am

We earlier reported that Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor were off to England to enjoy the World Cup and were accompanied by daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. They also met none other than cricket legend Kapil Dev, forming a true fan moment! The family is now back to New York, where Kapoor is undergoing cancer treatment. And, it is raining visitors again!

On Wednesday night, Rishi Kapoor shared a picture of himself and Neetu Kapoor, posing with singer Anup Jalota. He also thanked Jalota for dropping in. We guess the singer was visiting NYC for some work commitment and decided to pay a visit to the Kapoors.

Anup Jalota and us. Thank you for coming. pic.twitter.com/3matg7jmMs — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 9, 2019

And why not? Rishi and Neetu might be away from home, but they are never alone. Through the last ten months, the best of Bollywood have paid them a visit. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonali Bendre, Vicky Kaushal and more, the visitors' list is star-studded, to say the least. How can one ever feel lonely when friends and colleagues shower so much of unconditional love?

In between work, Ranbir Kapoor also keeps flying to New York to spend some good time with his parents. And these days, he is often accompanied by beau Alia Bhatt.