Darshana Devi July 10 2019, 5.38 pm July 10 2019, 5.38 pm

It has been months since Rishi Kapoor has been away from his home but his industry colleagues have made sure that the veteran actor doesn’t feel homesick. Rishi is currently undergoing cancer treatment in New York and through his tough phase, his wife Neetu Kapoor has stood by him like a rock. The couple is often seen sharing their delight about the B-Townies dropping by to see them regularly at the Big Apple. Just recently, Neetu opened up about her husband in an interview and got candid about their relationship.

While chatting with Annu Kapoor on his radio show, Neetu shared that her first meeting with Rishi was ‘horrible’. "I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I'd feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young at that time. I used to be furious with him," she said.

She further took a trip down the memory lane and highlighted the time when Rishi proposed her for marriage. "I was very young, and I had never really been on a date before. This went on for three years, after which I signed Naseeb, Shaan and another four or five big-budget movies,” she said.

“Then Rishi ji asked, 'You are signing so many movies, don't you want to get married?' He was thinking about it, I had no idea. He had never said that he wants to get married. We were just dating. So I said, 'There has to be a boy to get married to. Rishi ji said, 'So who am I?'" she added.

The two had also shared the screen space in a lot of movies before they tied the knot. Speaking about the same, she said, “After Bobby’ became a superhit, Dimple got married and Rishi was left with no other heroine because everyone used to look older than him. I was the only young actress around and by default, after Rickshawala, all his movies started coming to me.”