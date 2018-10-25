Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor bump into Robert De Niro in New York

While Mumbai is missing the Kapoor family, they’re having a whale of a time in the big apple. Rishi Kapoor is currently in New York for his treatment. While there, he has been meeting his friends Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar and a couple of others. His son Ranbir Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor are by his side during this time and are soaking in the famous NYC vibes as a family. While on a walk around the city recently, Rishi and Ranbir bumped into the veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. Yes, they ran into the legend and their fan boy emotions came alive. Both father and son couldn’t contain their excitement and did what all fans do when they meet a star.

Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob ! pic.twitter.com/gzdhQDawBO — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 25, 2018

That’s right. Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor took a selfie with the Silver Linings Playbook star and made us fanatics feels normal about our fanaticism. The Chandni actor also revealed that Niro knew Ranbir Kapoor and Anupam Kher from the last time they met when De Niro visited Mumbai. The Hollywood star has invited Rishi for a drink as well. Rishi Kapoor surely seems to be quite impressed with Niro as he mentioned in the tweet that he ‘cannot get over his demeanor’. We’re sure Rishi will hold De Niro up to his invitation.

It has been a few weeks now that Rishi Kapoor informed his fans about flying to New York for treatment, even though he didn’t quite reveal the illness. There were reports that he is diagnosed with cancer, but brother Randhir Kapoor shut it down immediately. A few days ago, Ranbir’s girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt too was in New York to spend time with the family.