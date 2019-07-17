Darshana Devi July 17 2019, 6.17 pm July 17 2019, 6.17 pm

Quite often our B-Town celebs get embroiled in controversies. But among all, it’s Kangana Ranaut, who has time and again proved to be controversy’s favourite child due to her brutal remarks on her fellow actors. Her recent controversy, though, doesn’t involve any of her industry colleagues but rather, a journalist. It was during the launch of her Wakhra song from Judgementall Hai Kya that the actor got into a big tiff with one of the journalists present at the event. The incident eventually provoked the Entertainment Guild to ban her and the media fraternity demanded an apology from the actor, which she refused. But now, she has got some support from a veteran actor.

It’s Rishi Kapoor, who, in his recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, mentioned that he partly agrees with Kangana. Lately, speculations have been rife that Rishi is in cold terms with the makers of his upcoming film Jhootha Kahin Ka, for suddenly deciding to release the film on July 19. When quizzed about the same, the 66-year-old said, “Yes, I have been seeing these reports on Twitter and I am very upset with all this nonsense being written. In the last 10 months, I have not spoken to anyone from the media, though they have always supported me,” he said.

Rishi Kapoor comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut

He continued saying, “I agree with Kangana Ranaut that some people write anything and as a result, serious journalists get drawn into the controversy. When did I say I was upset? I have not been in the country for months. This is not done, it tarnishes the credibility of other journalists who write and report well. Though I do not entirely agree with what Kangana said, on this point, anyone can get upset.”