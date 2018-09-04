Rishi Kapoor birthday: Daughter Riddhima posts this gem to wish him

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor celebrates his 66th birthday today (September 4). Friends, colleagues and fans are definitely showering best of greetings, wishes and love. But the most adorable wish came from daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who stirred the memory box and shared an old magazine cover featuring a much younger Kapoor and herself.

She also shared a collage wherein her mother Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Samara have found a place too. Together, they make it a happy frame!

Remember Ranbir's past interviews where he shared that his equation with his dad is rather on the serious side? In fact, junior Kapoor gets kind of anxious about his dad's twitter whereabouts (thanks to the million times he has gotten himself into controversies). In fact, as a kid, Ranbir was petrified of his dad!

"I was petrified of him. He would tell me to eat my vegetables and I would start crying. But in the US we really bonded well because we stayed together. Every night after pack-up he would take me to these fancy restaurants," he said in an old interview.

But Riddhima? Totally a daddy's girl! Her posts are proof.

Kapoor, who continues to amaze the audience even now, received much applause with his latest release Mulk. Prior to that, his film 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan won the hearts of the audience as well.