Rishi Kapoor clears the (h)air on grey areas!

There’s a lot going on in Bollywood with the #MeToo movement gaining steam. Many popular figures have been drawn out and accused of sexual harassment. The internet, however, has a new obsession, this time involving Rishi Kapoor. No, he hasn’t done anything! Social media is abuzz about how the actor who was always seen with black hair managed to age overnight and sports greys! Rishi has an answer for you.

This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight. My hair was dyed by Awan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Film is untitled. Trust this clears the air pic.twitter.com/0v5Z0nFcDN — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 9, 2018

A tweet shared by the 102 Not Out star said that he wants to dispel all ‘notions and wrong speculations’ of his hair ‘turning grey/white overnight.’ The actor revealed that his hair was dyed by Awan Contractor for a film which is being produced by Honey Trehan and Sony Pictures. Rishi further stated that the film does not have a title yet and is being directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

This is the final look of the film. Sharma ji. All grey! Will revert to original hair colour soon pic.twitter.com/luM4MKGVs1 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 9, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, Rishi revealed the name of his character and the final look. It turns out that he’ll be known as Sharma ji and the pic shows him holding the phone. The actor assured his followers that his hair will return to its original colour soon. We’re guessing once the shoot is over.

Thank god it’s clear! This was turning out to be quite a discussion!