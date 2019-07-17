It has been months since Rishi Kapoor moved to New York and his fans and followers have been longing for him to return to the country. Although the cause of his illness wasn’t revealed for a while to the media, it was Randhir Kapoor who disclosed that the veteran actor has been suffering from cancer and confirmed that his brother would return home soon. While in New York, Rishi has been visited by multiple celebrities from the industry with whom Neetu Kapoor often posts pictures on social media. Recently, two of very special people in Rishi’s life dropped by to see him.
It was his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, with whom Rishi is known to share an unbreakable bond. Accompanying Riddhima was her little daughter Samara Sahni. The 102 Not Out actor posted a happy picture of him with his family members on early Wednesday and described it as, “Borsalino (Fedora/Hats in Italian) Mobsters in NY,” referring to the hats that all four of them are seen donning in it. He also thanked Riddhima and the little one for visiting him. We are happy seeing a recovering Rishi who, now, is mostly seen hanging out with his pals or having some nice fam-jam moments at New York's posh eateries.
Take a look at Rishi’s post here:
In an exclusive interview with in.com, the actor opened up about his battle with the deadly disease. “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone-marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum,” he said. “Being in remission is a big thing and it’s all because of people like you, my family and my fans prayers and duas
that have worked. I thank them all.”Read More