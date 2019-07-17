Darshana Devi July 17 2019, 4.17 pm July 17 2019, 4.17 pm

It has been months since Rishi Kapoor moved to New York and his fans and followers have been longing for him to return to the country. Although the cause of his illness wasn’t revealed for a while to the media, it was Randhir Kapoor who disclosed that the veteran actor has been suffering from cancer and confirmed that his brother would return home soon. While in New York, Rishi has been visited by multiple celebrities from the industry with whom Neetu Kapoor often posts pictures on social media. Recently, two of very special people in Rishi’s life dropped by to see him.

It was his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, with whom Rishi is known to share an unbreakable bond. Accompanying Riddhima was her little daughter Samara Sahni. The 102 Not Out actor posted a happy picture of him with his family members on early Wednesday and described it as, “Borsalino (Fedora/Hats in Italian) Mobsters in NY,” referring to the hats that all four of them are seen donning in it. He also thanked Riddhima and the little one for visiting him. We are happy seeing a recovering Rishi who, now, is mostly seen hanging out with his pals or having some nice fam-jam moments at New York's posh eateries.

Take a look at Rishi’s post here:

Borsalino (Fedora/Hats in Italian) Mobsters in NY. Thank you for coming Riddhima and Samara,love you guys💕 pic.twitter.com/PKvhAKoS43 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 16, 2019