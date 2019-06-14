Darshana Devi June 14 2019, 12.15 am June 14 2019, 12.15 am

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York, is visited by someone or the other from the industry on a frequent basis. The 66-year-old is widely admired for his great sense of humour and often digs out million-dollar picture pictures from the past to keep his fans hooked to his social media account. It’s not just him, even his fans often post throwback pictures of the actor along with his family. On Thursday, we stumbled upon another lovely old picture of the Kapoors, posted by one of Rishi's fan pages, and interestingly, Rishi even retweeted it to explain the details about the picture.

The picture features the senior Kapoors, the 102 Not Out actor’s father Raj Kapoor and mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. Not to miss, we also get to see a little Ranbir Kapoor in it, who looks as cute as a button! As part of the caption, the fan page shared that its baby Rishi who is sitting in the arms of his father with his mother looking at the two. Rishi was quick to notice the tweet and corrected the post saying that the little baby is not him but his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and the wonderful picture was shot while the family was sitting at a havan, performed at their home. He then added that the other picture has his ‘dear friend’ Raj Bansal and son Ranbir and the two were at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur then.

Take a look at Rishi’s tweet here:

That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father’s arms. All were sitting at a “havan” being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information. https://t.co/c0Aaqq9I4R — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 13, 2019