Rishi Kapoor forgets a movie he starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan

More than his movies, Rishi Kapoor has always been in the news for his tweets. The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in 102 Not Out, has grabbed our attention with his recent tweet about Shah Rukh Khan. No, don’t worry, it was nothing controversial this time. Rishi Kapoor doesn’t remember a film he did with SRK.

A fan posted a GIF of Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor from a movie, and the former retweeted the fan and asked which film it is from.

I want Rishi and Shah in a film 😍 pic.twitter.com/pl1Z9EQVUO — UziShi (@UzmaRS) June 9, 2018

What film is this from? Cannot remember or is it from a film? https://t.co/S3dzM892W8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 9, 2018

Well, we won’t blame Rishi Kapoor for forgetting the movie as he had a very small part to play in it. The movie is Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan in which the veteran actor played the role Katrina Kaif’s step-father.

While Rishi Kapoor didn’t remember which movie was the GIF from, a couple of B-Town celebs came in to help him. Hichki director Siddharth Malhotra and Farah Khan both posted on Twitter that it is from Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Ya from kab tak hai jaan where they come to meet u and Neetu Chachi — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) June 9, 2018

Isnt this from Jab tak hain jaan?? https://t.co/DbSZFpGpf8 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) June 10, 2018

By the way, Shah Rukh Khan had made his Bollywood debut with the film Deewana which also starred Rishi Kapoor in a pivotal role. Apart from Deewana and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the two have not worked with each other in any other movie. Wouldn’t we all love to see them in a movie together?