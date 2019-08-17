Bollywood stars don't only hold a huge fanbase in the country, but globally too! From Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, every Bollywood actor attracts a huge crowd whenever spotted in public in foreign countries. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also experienced such a sweet fan moment in New York City on Friday, when a hairdresser recognised him and played his 'anthem', the iconic Main Shayar Toh Nahi track from the film Bobby. Bobby is also Rishi Kapoor's first role as the lead after he debuted as a child actor in Mera Naam Joker. Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to document the sweet moment.
Rishi Kapoor who is currently in New York for his cancer treatment visited a salon, where the hairdresser Sergei, recognised him and played his song from his notebook. The hairdresser is Russian, and there has always been a huge fan base for old Bollywood films. Raj Kapoor, the father of Rishi Kapoor, is still revered in the country and his films and songs watched by people.
Meanwhile, the actor and wife Neetu Kapoor have been swarmed with visits from Bollywood celebrities, who visit them whenever they are in New York. The couple recently played host to actor Suneil Shetty and wife Mana Shetty. Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter sharing a picture of the four, and calling the Shettys, 'a gem of a couple.'
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the comedy Jhootha Kahin Ka that he completed before going to New York. Directed by Smdeep Kang, the film also features Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, and Jimmy Shergill.