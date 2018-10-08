Rishi Kapoor hangs out with Anupam Kher in New York, looks fit

A few days ago, Rishi Kapoor shocked his fans with his tweet about being unwell and heading to the US for medical reasons. He had clearly urged in his tweet that his friends and well-wishers should not unnecessarily worry or speculate about his health. However, there were rumours that the veteran actor has been diagnosed with cancer. But nothing has been confirmed till date. Recently, Rishi Kapoor posted a video from New York, where he is seen hanging out with Anupam Kher.

New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

In the video, we can see the two friends walking on the streets of Manhattan, New York in a totally carefree mood. Well, Rishi Kapoor looks fit and we are sure his fans would be happy to see their favourite actor fit and fine.

The actor went out of the country and in just a couple of days his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away. Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor couldn’t attend the funeral and the prayer meet.

After the reports about Rishi Kapoor being diagnosed with cancer, the actor’s brother Randhir Kapoor had refuted the reports. A couple of days ago, while talking to PTI Randhir said, "This is all rumour. He is at the moment fine. As he is in great pain, he will be undergoing tests tomorrow. He did discuss it with us regarding his health."