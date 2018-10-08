image
Monday, October 8th 2018
English
Rishi Kapoor hangs out with Anupam Kher in New York, looks fit

Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor hangs out with Anupam Kher in New York, looks fit

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 08 2018, 10.30 am
back
Anupam KherBollywoodCancerEntertainmentKrishna Raj KapoorNeetu KapoorNew YorkRanbir KapoorRishi KapoorTreatment
nextSonam Kapoor backs Kangana Ranaut and slams Vikas Bahl for sexual harrassment
ALSO READ

Sonali Bendre has a special someone looking out for her in NY

Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Anupam Kher challenges himself and nails it like a boss!

Narendra Modi birthday: B-Town celebs pour in their wishes