Entertainment

Michelle Obama, Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch to fight each other on the dodgeball field

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone turns into a perfect swan during her pilate session, watch video

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
102 Not OutAamir KhanAbhijat JoshiDeepika Padukonekaran joharPriyanka Chopra JonasRishi KapoorSaumya JoshiShah Rukh Khanumesh shuklaVicky Kaushal
nextSiddhant Chaturvedi makes Chris Hemsworth say Boht Hard and you can't miss it!

within