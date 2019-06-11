Darshana Devi June 11 2019, 7.25 pm June 11 2019, 7.25 pm

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted in a hospital in New York in September 2018. Immediately after this, speculations started being rife about the actor undergoing treatment for cancer. Finally, in April, his brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the same and informed the media that Rishi was out of danger and will be back to India soon. Amidst his stay at the Big Apple, Rishi has had numerous visitors from the entertainment industry who dropped by to say hello to the 66-year-old. Guess who is his latest guest?

Rishi’s 102 Not Out team members recently visited him. The film’s director Umesh Shukla, along with writers Abhijat Joshi and Saumya Joshi, met the star and took him out to have a chilling session with Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor. The picture, posted by Rishi on social media, sees the group happily posing for a picture while sitting at some eatery in NY. It’s amazing to see a recovering Rishi who has now started hanging out too!

Check out Rishi’s post with his 102 Not Out team here:

So much of love and affection. Umesh Shukla,Abhijat Joshi, Us with Saumya Joshi at “Tony’s” Thank you “102 not out” guys for your affection we love you! pic.twitter.com/NrQD1Opzyt — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 11, 2019

Back in the month of May, Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor opened up for the first time about his father’s health and shared that the Kapoor & Sons star has had a ‘hard year’. “He is doing much better and hopefully he should be back in a month or two. His spirits are up. He gets lots of positivity from you all. It has been a hard one year for him. His desire and only endeavour in life is to act in movies. So this one-year sabbatical has been a little setback for him. But he is doing really well for himself,” he told reporters at an event.