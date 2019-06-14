Ranjini Maitra June 14 2019, 9.42 pm June 14 2019, 9.42 pm

It's been almost a year since Rishi Kapoor flew to New York, after being diagnosed with cancer. He was accompanied by wife Neetu Kapoor while children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor keep dropping in as well. But apart from that, there's his extended family in Bollywood that kept him in prayers all these months. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, almost everyone paid a visit to the Kapoors whenever they were in New York.

But the love that the veteran actor receives isn't just limited within India! It was now time for a Pakistani actor to visit him. Actor Mawra Hocane, along with friend Khatija, clicked a happy picture with Kapoor. Dressed in a blue shirt, he looks so much better and healthier than before! He also said it was a 'sweet' gesture from the ladies to meet him.

She is the famous actor from Pakistan,Mawra Hocane (left) and her friend Khatija. Sweet of them to visit us https://t.co/YM1tztOyQ6 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 14, 2019

Kapoor, who is pretty much impatient to return home, will probably have to stay in NY for some more time. While he is cancer-free, he is yet to undergo a bone marrow transplant before he can head home.

"My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans' prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all. Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drinks are concerned. My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems," he said, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.