Rishi Kapoor has blocked more than 5,000 people on Twitter

Rishi Kapoor never minces his words while Tweeting anything. And when it comes down to giving befitting replies to internet trolls, there’s very few who can challenge him. He won’t let anyone to dictate him his social media posts. Hindustan Times quoted Kapoor saying, “Main woh karunga, woh likhunga jo mera mann chahega (I will do and say and write whatever my heart tells me to do). I have the freedom of expression. This is a democracy, and I can say what I want to and what I feel.”

“As long as I am not offending someone personally, or I am not agitating against anything that’s a delicate matter, I don’t think that anyone should have a problem with what I say,” he further added.

Asked about the number of times he has been embroiled in a war of words on Twitter, Kapoor retorts, “Who cares! Do you think I give a damn to these trolls or what they say? These so-called trolls feel very important if you [any celebrity] react or respond to their tweet. So, I don’t let them have that moment of joy.”

The actor didn’t stop bantering here. He slammed the nasty and mean trolls and continued, “Everything is okay but the moment you abuse me, or you offend me, I would do nothing but simply block you. That means you can no longer follow me or see what I am doing. Either you create a new account, start tweeting and then follow me again. So, you lose me for that period.”

Kapoor also revealed that he has probably blocked more than 5,000 people. “Jisne koi gadbad ki, ya meri family ke bare main kuch kaha ya kuch bhi galat cheez likhi (if anyone dares to take a dig at my family members or write anything mean on my Twitter timeline), I will block him/her. I don’t want this kind of bad influence on my Twitter timeline. I believe that one bad fish spoils the other lot as well, and since I don’t want this to go on, it’s easier for me to block that person, and then they don’t get to talk to me.”