Rishi Kapoor has found a bahu for son Ranbir Kapoor but sorry folks, it's not Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love has just started blooming, but well, papa Rishi Kapoor has already bought a twist to this love story. He has found a perfect life partner for son Ranbir and unfortunately it is not Alia Bhatt. But let us tell you that he has found someone who perfectly understands Ranbir, much better than Alia and what can be better than that?

One wise man once said, best friends make up for the best life partners, and Rishi Kapoor believes in this. Hence, he wants Ranbir to marry his best friend. Confused? Just check Rishi's latest tweet and you would know!

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

LOL...you really have good some good sense of humour there Mr Senior Kapoor, but we wonder what's Alia Bhatt's reaction on this.

For the uninitiated, it's filmmaker Ayan Mukerji in the picture with Ranbir Kapoor. It was clicked at a recent function held by the Ambanis.

Ayan and Ranbir are working on a project together called Brahmastra that also stars Alia Bhatt in it. It is an adventure fantasy that is going to be a trilogy. It is Ayan's dream project and he got his best friend Ranbir to be a part of it.

What a close bond they share! *giggles*