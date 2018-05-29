Rishi Kapoor HITS AGAIN! This time, Wikipedia is the target. Details here

Senior actor Rishi Kapoor’s Twitter shenanigans are amusing and at times even disappointing. He is one man who doesn’t shy away from expressing his thoughts on anything that concerns him, or for that matter, the world. And this time, his fury has fallen on the free encyclopedia Wikipedia. However, Senior Kapoor has slammed Wikipedia for something which actually makes sense.

What happened was, Wikipedia got the date of birth of Prithviraj Kapoor, the Kapoor patriarch, wrong. Rishi Kapoor was not the one to sit still. He immediately took to Twitter to slam the website, while giving the correct details.

Prithvinath Kapoor. Born- 3rd November, 1906, Samundri, Lyallpur District, Punjab, British India - Died-29th May,1971, Mumbai,India as Prithviraj Kapoor (Changed name) Remembering you! Wikipedia has got the year of death wrong. pic.twitter.com/ouvOBVvC4H — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 29, 2018

He does make sense here because to get such an important date wrong is truly disappointing. However, in no time the date was revised on Wikipedia. Here, have a look:

The actor’s Twitter profile has caused him trouble several times. We can recall one instance where he hurled abuses at a woman on DM. She had created a fun meme of the actor on Twitter, and hence the reaction. So, apart from his professional commitments, his personal life especially his harkatein on Twitter keep him in the spotlight.

As we speak of his work commitments, how can we not mention his recent screen outing as the 75-year-old Babulal Vakharia in the slice-of-life flick ‘102 Not Out’?! He impressed the audiences with his sweet and emotionally touching performance in the movie which reunited him with Amitabh Bachchan after two decades. He will next be seen in a socially challenging movie ‘Mulk’, along with Taapsee Pannu.