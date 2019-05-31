Rishi Kapoor is homesick after staying away from home for 8 months

Nikita Thakkar May 31 2019, 12.32 pm May 31 2019, 12.32 pm

Yes, it's already been eight months since Rishi Kapoor moved to New York. The veteran actor along with his wife Neetu Singh is based in the Big Apple to undergo treatment for cancer. It was recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with the deadly disease. The Kapoors kept it under wraps until Rishi Kapoor was declared cancer free. Now, he is in New York finishing the last bits of his treatment. However, he definitely missing home now.

Rishi Kapoor, who is extremely active on Twitter with his handle @chintskap, shared about his eight-month-long stay in New York. He emphasised on being homesick by writing, 'When will l ever get home?'.

Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 30, 2019

Even though Rishi Kapoor has been away from home, he has had visitors from the industry making him comfortable. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre and many others have caught up with him in NY. If nobody else, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's son, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, have been travelling in and out New York.

Here's a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with his parents:

It was at Zee Cine Awards that Ranbir had spoken about his father missing Bollywood. "Whenever I speak to him, he only talks about movies. He only talks about ‘how is this film?’, ‘how is this film doing?’, ‘how is this performance?’, what are you doing in this scene? And more so, he speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get to work in movies? Whether people will offer him films? Will he be able to act in movies?" he had said.