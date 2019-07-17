Ranjini Maitra July 17 2019, 4.02 pm July 17 2019, 4.02 pm

It's been close to ten months since Rishi Kapoor, accompanied by wife Neetu Kapoor, flew to New York after he was diagnosed with cancer. In all these months away from home, they've been continuously showered with the best of warmth and love from near and dear ones, while their friends and colleagues from Bollywood spared no chance to see them in NY. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Kapoor said his health was on the brighter side.

"On the subject of my health, thanks to the prayers and good wishes of my family, friends, and fans, I am perfect now. The cancer is in remission, but I am still under treatment," he said.

The actor also added that it is the gap between every two cycles of his treatment that eats away the time. "There is a six-week gap between one treatment and the next when all you can do is eat, shop, watch movies, live a normal life, which I would rather do at home than here in New York. It has been nine months and 16 days. I know, since I have been counting the days that I have been away. I really miss home," he added.

Around a month back, we heard he was cancer-free but would have to undergo a bone marrow transplant before he headed home. When is he coming home, then?

"I have to be here for 11 months, so will not be back before the end of August. It has been a very difficult and taxing time, but Neetu and my children (Ranbir and Riddhima) have been very supportive. I am grateful to everyone. I am waiting to come back and raring to get going. I plan my return five-six weeks after my last treatment. It is called consolidation or pushback, where I have to undergo chemotherapy to ensure that the ailment does not return. This is the second time I'm going through the treatment," he answered.