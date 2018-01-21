home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Paintal, Ranjeet, Prem Chopra and Danny Denzongpa have a reunion!

First published: January 21, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Updated: January 21, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Author: Aditya Vaddepalli

Reunions are fun and especially if they’re 30 years later! Celebration was in the air on Saturday, 20th January as old besties Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Paintal, Ranjeet, Prem Chopra and Danny Denzongpa all got tighter for a reunion. The actors were seen in a picture that was uploaded by Rishi Kapoor on his Twitter. Later, similar images were shared by Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Singh and Jeetendra’s son Tusshar Kapoor.

According to Rishi, the boys were reminiscing. It was endearing to see the actors holding it up after so many years. In one picture, they were seen wearing checkered turbans, probably, giving Ranjeet some company.

In the 70s, Danny, Prem and Ranjeet were famous for their villainous roles while Rishi and Jeetendra rose to prominence as heroes.

