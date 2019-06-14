Divya Ramnani June 14 2019, 5.51 pm June 14 2019, 5.51 pm

Much has been said and speculated about veteran star Rishi Kapoor’s health. However, with every new update from his family members, we are only coming across some positive signs. It was in the year 2018 that the Bobby star, along with his wife Neetu, jetted off to the New York City for the treatment of his disease. Now, that it has been more than seven months since the couple shifted abroad, fans are eagerly awaiting his comeback to India.

Now, we aren’t sure of that, but going by Rishi Kapoor’s recent videos and pictures, one can assure that he is recovering well. Not only is that, Rishi, fondly called as Chintu, is also having a gala time in the Big Apple. In a boomerang video shared by Rishi on his Twitter, we could see the actor enjoying some delicious food, along with his wife Neetu and daughter Riddhima. However, it was Rishi Kapoor’s appearance that grabbed our attention. The actor wasn’t only fit and fine, but he also looked suave in his black formal suit. Someone seems to be perfectly ready for his comeback at the silver screen. Don’t believe us?

Take a look at Rishi Kapoor’s videos and pictures from New York here:

In the past, filmmaker and Rishi Kapoor’s close associate Rahul Rawail opened up on the veteran actor's health and revealed that he is now cancer-free. Rahul said, “Rishi and I have known each other for 61 years. I have always been in touch with him. We always have interactions over the phone. In fact ever since he went for his treatment, I have kept a check on his health condition. I spoke with him and as soon I got to know about him being cured, I took to the social media.”