Rishi Kapoor makes a joke around Padmaavat but it’s no laughing matter

Rishi Kapoor and controversy go hand in hand. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali is at the edge of the seat with the release of his magnum opus, Padmaavat, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is having a whale of a time at the film’s expense. Kapoor tweeted an image in connection with the film and added a dash of pun to it and that was enough to send trolls to work. While he deleted the tweet, twitterati didn’t let him off that easy.

The actor who is often in the news for his sometimes-inappropriate comments, poorly attempted to add humour to his tweet when in reality the issue is far from amusing. He shared a picture of Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Alauddin Khilji in the film, mocking to kiss director Karan Johar. The women of Karni Sena had threaten the makers of Padmaavat that if the film hits the theatres, they will commit ‘Jauhar’. With Johar and Jauhar having similar pronunciations, Rishi thought he was being funny but Twitter reminded him that the issue is no laughing matter.

The image posted on Thursday is from the controversial roast hosted by Karan Johar in which Gunday co-stars Ranveer and Arjun Kapoor participated. It was only recently he tweeted the famous picture of Sourav Ganguly from the 2002 NatWest series finals while cheering for Indian women's cricket team, who were playing the English cricket team at the World Cup finals at Lords. His inappropriate comment attached to the image attracted the fury of the twitterati.

Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO pic.twitter.com/z1XAde3JLb — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

While he’s busy being punny on social media, work has him occupied too. The actor will soon be seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out. Directed by Oh My God! fame director, Umesh Shukla, the film is based on a Gujarati play by the same name. Rishi Kapoor will be playing the role of his son.