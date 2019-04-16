Rishi Kapoor makes an ‘observation’: Most Indian cricketers sport ‘full facial hair’

Debanu Das April 16 2019, 6.31 pm April 16 2019, 6.31 pm

The current crop of cricketers on the Indian men’s team has a unique feature. One that we noticed but perhaps never put in words. Until Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter, that is. Rishi shared a screenshot of a news article, showing the names of the squad selected for the 2019 World Cup. The senior actor noted that most of the group sported ‘full facial hair.’ Rishi isn’t wrong. Of the 15 cricketers on the list, only Mahendra Singh Dhoni appears to be clean shaved. Everybody else has, at least, a stubble.

This is certainly not a no-shave November initiative. Perhaps the new trend - beards are back - is what caught up with the Indian team. All players including captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal sport a generous amount of beard on their faces.

Don’t take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson’s?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation! pic.twitter.com/QMLuQ0zikw — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2019

The actor didn’t stop there. He compared the players to Samson, one of the last judges of the ancient Israelites, who held his strength in his hair. A number of Rishi’s followers applauded him for making such a ‘great observation.’

Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral will survive! It has the good wishes and prayers of millions. pic.twitter.com/wdgt1H35vk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 15, 2019

The World Cup squad is not the only news item that caught Rishi’s attention. The recent fire at the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral saddened him, and he expressed his concerns on the ancient building in a tweet.

It has been over six months since Rishi and his wife Neetu Singh moved to the US for the former’s treatment. He did not reveal what the ailment is, but he did tweet that he has suffered over 45 years of ‘wear and tear at the movies.’ In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Rishi said, “My treatment is on, hopefully, I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue. Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me.”