Soheib Ahsan July 30 2019, 4.22 pm July 30 2019, 4.22 pm

After being away from his home and profession for so long, Rishi Kapoor has been craving and counting the days until he can get back to his life. The actor has been in New York getting treated for cancer. Although his cancer is gone, he earlier stated the doctors recommended him to stay longer and complete the treatment before leaving for home. On Tuesday he pointed out that it was exactly ten months of him being in New York.

Check out Rishi Kapoor's tweet below:

Today, 30th July, is ten months here in NY. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 30, 2019

During his treatment in New York, Rishi Kapoor has been visited by a number of his industry friends. He also had a recent family reunion with his children and Alia Bhatt. He recently visited Anupam Kher at his residence in the city and expressed his satisfaction at having tasted proper Indian food after quite a while.

Check out Rishi Kapoor's picture below:

At Anupam Kher’s apartment for lunch. Had the correct “aate(flour) ka phulka( Indian bread) after a while. Great food made by his man Friday Daddu pic.twitter.com/rqjo42qFFM — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 21, 2019

Mr. Kapoor had earlier stated that in his 45 years of working in Bollywood, he had never taken a break as long as the one he is currently on. Even though he has not been on any film sets lately, he was recently seen on the big screen in the comedy film Jhootha Kahin Ka. It failed to impress audiences but people were very satisfied with Rishi Kapoor's performance.

Ironically the actor was on a film set even when he and his family first found out about cancer. He had said, "There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually."