Rishi Kapoor moved to tears after watching Sanju trailer featuring son Ranbir Kapoor. WATCH IT HERE

With bated breath, we all are waiting for the trailer of the much-anticipated film Sanju. Based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Sanju is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. And as the date of trailer release is nearing, we have the director sharing various posters of the film introducing the characters. Meanwhile, Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor has managed to watch the trailer of the film and his reaction is something you should not miss.

We stumbled upon a video wherein we can hear Rishi Kapoor, who rather is quite curt, lauding his son like never before. He was literally moved to tears post watching the trailer and he simply could not believe that it his son doing such amazing job. Check the video below.

Going by Rishi Kapoor’s reaction, it looks like Sanju is going to be one hell of a watch. The teaser already generated quite a good amount of curiosity among the masses and now the fans are waiting for the trailer to take them by surprise. Sanju trailer will hit the internet on 30th of May.

Talking about the starcast of the film, apart from Ranbir, we shall have Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Manisha Koirala playing pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on June 29.