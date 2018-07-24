Rishi Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage: Want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone

We just realised, Rishi Kapoor is the quintessential Indian father! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's affair is the latest hit on the Internet. While we are yet coping with the pleasant surprise, senior Kapoor thinks Ranbir should just settle down now.

"I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don’t have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone," he said, in an interview with Mid-day.

That's so much like anyone else's dad...LOL! He hasn't spoken to Ranbir directly, though. “I haven’t been vocal about it, but my wife (Neetu Kapoor) keeps bringing it up with him and he just brushes the question away. Whenever he is ready for it, we will be happy. Our happiness lies in his happiness, after all," he adds.

From their fans to the paparazzi, everyone is talking about the newest couple of B-town. But Kapoor doesn't want to.

"Jo hai woh hai, sabko pata hai. I don't need to say anything more," he said.

That was pretty much another confirmation!