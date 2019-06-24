Ranjini Maitra June 24 2019, 11.48 am June 24 2019, 11.48 am

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, after quite a long schedule in Benaras, headed back to Mumbai a few days ago. But there wasn't much time to rest as we soon saw them leaving for New York! Ranbir keeps visiting father Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for nearly a year owing to his cancer treatment now. It was definitely a warm gesture from Alia who decided to tag along with the bae!

And it's a grand union this time! Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is holidaying in New York as well. After Ranbir and Alia arrived, the Kapoors and the Bachchans made for a huge, happy frame together! Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor, her daughter Samara and Rishi Kapoor's sister Ritu Nanda, who also happens to Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law, were also a part of the gathering. What a lovely picture, radiating happiness!

And then, fans are everywhere. As the lovebirds took to the streets of New York, the local Bollywood buffs were quick to spot them! This followed with rounds of selfies.

In one of the photos, it looks like NY was having a rainy day but it didn't stop the couple from taking a stroll.

And with fans showing so much of love, turning them down is nearly impossible!

For all those who remember, Alia also rang in her New Year, in New York with the Kapoors.

During their stay in the city, the Kapoors were showered with visits from friends and colleagues. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal and more, whoever dropped in at NY, made it a point to go, meet them. Also, in his latest photos, Senior Kapoor looks much healthier and is evidently recovering fast.