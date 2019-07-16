The new viral internet trend is the old age filter app, which has taken Bollywood up by the storm. Everyone from Varun Dhawan to Sonam Kapoor has shared these pictures, where they have been aged for the internet's entertainment. These hilarious pictures might have been a product of two seconds in an app, but actually ageing an actor for a part takes hours ad hours of patience, and Rishi Kapoor proved just that. The actor, in his recent tweet, remembered how it took the makeup team so much time and effort to make him look like a very old man in Kapoor and Sons!
The actor tweeted in response to a post shared by Dharma that said that Rishi Kapoor's transformation in Kapoor and Sons was the original old age filter app. To this, Rishi Kapoor retweeted and replied that it took 6 hours every day for 23 days to put that look on him. He also wrote that though the makeup took an hour to come off, every moment was worth it.
Check out Rishi Kapoor's tweet below:
The actor, in the film, plays Rameshchand Kapoor, a 90-year-old man who suffers from a heart attack forcing two estranged brothers to reunite. This heart touching family drama was acclaimed and Rishi Kapoor received praise for his role.
Rishi Kapoor is currently on the way to recovery after a battle with cancer. He will be next seen in Smdeep Kang's Jhootha Kahin Ka which will release on July 19, 2019.