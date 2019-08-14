Priyanka Kaul August 14 2019, 1.58 pm August 14 2019, 1.58 pm

Shammi Kapoor, born as Shamsher Raj Kapoor, was one of the truest gems that was given to the Bollywood industry. With a charming personality, expressive face and contagious energy, the actor was known to ace any role given to him. Unfortunately, the actor passed away early morning on August 14, 8 years ago, at Breach Candy Hospital, aged 79, after suffering from chronic renal failure. On Wednesday, his nephew and actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted in remembrance of the late veteran actor and touted him ‘Never a star like him!’

Here’s what Rishi Kapoor tweeted:

Remembering Shammi Kapoor. Left us 14th August 2011. Never a star like him! pic.twitter.com/PMKV0fe3i8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 13, 2019

Born to Prithviraj Kapoor, Shammi had it in his blood to make it big in Bollywood. The actor has given some phenomenal performances in his movies like Junglee, Teesri Manzil, and Evening in Paris, Dil Deke Dekho, and Kashmir Ki kali among others. However, that’s not it. What was even more famous were the movie tracks, which stay with the audience even today. Be it Chaahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe, which led him being touted as Yahoo, or him grooving to songs like O Haseena Zulfonwali or even Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Hue, the list is endless and full of timeless masterpieces. His dance style drew comparisons with that of Elvis Presley, making him being known as the Elvis Presley of India!

The late actor is also known to have always stayed way ahead of his time. It was in the ’60s when the Kapoor was known to be among the few actors who ran the internet and created a website for the Kapoor family. On this, he would post details about his family members and interact with his fans. He was also the founder and chairman of the User Community in India.