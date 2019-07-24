Ranjini Maitra July 24 2019, 9.46 am July 24 2019, 9.46 am

It's been close to a year since Rishi Kapoor, accompanied by wife Neetu Kapoor, flew to New York, immediately after he was diagnosed with cancer. The news took over the internet in no time, though the family remained tight-lipped for quite some more time. In a conversation with Times of India, Kapoor has now revealed that his son Ranbir Kapoor 'literally forced him' into a NY flight after the family learned of the dreadful disease he was suffering from.

"There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually," he says.

While he is now cancer-free, Kapoor is still in remission and is waiting for his treatment to get over. It looks like he will take around a month more before he can head back home. That's a long time, nearly ten months, to be precise!

“In 45 years of my career, I have never taken such a long break. It makes me think that sometimes, God takes the decisions for you that you don’t. I haven’t boarded a flight for the past nine-and-a-half months. I haven’t stepped out of NYC. I am planning to go to the Hamptons tomorrow, it’s about three hours’ drive from here. For the first time in nine months, I’ll be taking a break and going to the beach. Thankfully my children, friends, family and well-wishers are with me," the actor added.