Rishi Kapoor shies away from talking about the RK Studios-Godrej Properties deal

Onkar Kulkarni May 03 2019, 9.40 pm May 03 2019, 9.40 pm

One of the iconic studios of Bollywood, RK Studios, made headlines with the news of it being put up for sale. Finally, it is now announced by Godrej Properties that they have acquired the studio, one that was founded by the legendary actor Raj Kapoor. RK Studios has been the venue where films such as Awaara, Sri 420 and Mera Naam Joker were made. We contacted Rishi Kapoor for his reaction on the development and he shied away from revealing anything. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, did not revert to our message.

As per reports, the property is spread over 2.4 acres in Chembur, Mumbai. However, the new owner has paid only for over 2 acres of the plot. While on paper the property is 2.4 acre, in real, the land available for development is just over 2 acres as the rest of it has been encroached upon by local slums and shops. It’s said that the property also houses a police chowki and some part of it is marked for road widening as well.

Godrej is set to demolish the iconic studio and raise a residential building on the plot. What works in the favour of the developer is the fact that the property is in close proximity of an upcoming metro station. According to news sources, the property has been sold for Rs 170 Crore.

In 2017, RK Studios made the headlines when it caught fire. The fire that began on the sets of a dance reality show destroyed the costumes from many RK films including Awaara, Chalen among others. The memorabilia was kept neatly in trunks which included costumes worn by RK heroines like Nargis, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others. Also lost in the fire was the jewellery worn by Padmini in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, the mask of Mera Naam Joker etc.

Post the fire, we got you a detailed account of whether RK Studio will see Ganpati celebrations it is known for over the years. Kiran Padmakar, the man who crafted Ganesha idol for the family had said that he doesn't know what turn his business will take if the tradition was broken. Since making Ganesh idols supplied a majority of his income, supplying to RK Studios also brought in a ton of publicity. One of the RK Studios workers told us that in 1995 when the idol used to cost around 5000 rupees and now it costs around 18,000 to 20,000 rupees.