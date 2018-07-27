Rishi Kapoor takes a dig at the two ‘Anurags’ who gave Ranbir Kapoor his biggest flops

Rishi Kapoor is one of the few actors who is known for his acting abilities on the silver screen and his antics and short temper off-screen. The veteran actor never holds his thoughts back and always finds a medium to speak his mind. The actor once again gave a piece of his mind and took a dig at Anurag Kashyap and Anurag Basu for making commercially flop films with his son Ranbir Kapoor.

In a recent interview, Rishi Kapoor was asked about his son Ranbir Kapoor’s Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos, to which he said, “Anurag Kashyap (Bombay Velvet). You give him so much money, he literally didn’t know what to do with it. Jagga Jasoos was such a bad film, such a bad story. It was absolutely rubbish. I questioned Ranbir and he said, ‘Papa, the man who gave me Barfi, how could I question his... I thought he’d be responsible enough to know to keep the story at its point’.”

Ranbir’s latest release Sanju has broken many records at the box office and is a blockbuster. Rishi revealed how Ranbir worked hard for the film, “I’ve seen that boy coming to the house and not eating, then working out and putting on weight for the bulked up Sanju and then losing it all for the lanky one. And that boy has worked really hard for the film. People are not really understanding the amount of labour that is gone as an actor in the film.”

The veteran actor will soon be seen in director Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk also starring Taapsee Pannu in it. The film will release on August 3.