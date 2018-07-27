Rishi Kapoor to Pakistan PM Imran Khan: Have good relations with my Mulk

Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won the Pakistan general elections. He is now the new Prime Minister of the neighbouring country, and he has already started talking about Pakistan’s relation with India. From Kashmir issue to Indian media depicting him as a villain to wanting to have a good relationship with India, he has shared his thoughts. But from here, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has a message for Imran Khan.

Well spoken Imran Khan. I have been saying whatever you said on all channels past two days regarding India-Pakistan! I hope you succeed in making your “Mulk” have good relations with my “Mulk” pic.twitter.com/YCe741vW22 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 26, 2018

The actor hopes that Imran succeeds in changing the equation between two Mulks (countries). Well, while giving a message to Imran Khan, the veteran actor smartly promoted his upcoming movie Mulk.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk is basically about a Muslim family trying to prove their love for the country. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The trailer has surely made an impact. The movie will be hitting the screens on August 3, and thanks to a powerful trailer it has created a good pre-release buzz. However, it will be facing competition at the box office from Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Fanney Khan and Irrfan Khna-starrer Karwaan.