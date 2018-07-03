Rishi Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: You don’t know how proud your parents are

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju has surely turned tables for Ranbir Kapoor. The movie has received positive reviews and people just can’t stop praising Ranbir for his performance. The actor’s last release Jagga Jasoos didn’t do well at the box office, but Sanju has turned out to be the biggest hit of his career so far. The movie in just three days has collected Rs. 117 crore at the box office, and we are sure it will make much more money in the coming days.

When we achieve something extra ordinary, of course our parents are the happiest people and that’s the case here too. As Sanju has turned out to be super successful, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are surely on the cloud nine. Well, Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter account and said that Ranbir has made him and Neetu very proud. Check out his tweet here:

I am flying and aircraft flying at 40,000 ft.Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir! You don’t know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God Bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo! pic.twitter.com/CIt63wjxg1 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 1, 2018

While we know that Ranbir Kapoor is not on Twitter, we are sure that Ranbir is on seventh heaven too.

Well, Rishi Kapoor has been quite vocal about Ranbir’s failure too, so it feels good to see a positive tweet for his son.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.