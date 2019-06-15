Priyanka Kaul June 15 2019, 3.30 pm June 15 2019, 3.30 pm

It’s good news for all Rishi Kapoor fans out there! If all goes well, he has confirmed that he will be returning to India by August end. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, “Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back.” Incidentally, the actor will be turning 67 this September and may manage a return to India, just in time.

“He is 100% cancer-free, and under the doctors’ observation for the time being. He is staying at a private apartment and enjoying life in the Big Apple. Being a cricket buff, he is also following the on-going cricket World Cup in England and keeps discussing the results of the matches with his friends in India,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

The actor had been in New York with wife Neetu Kapoor for his cancer treatment. On a positive note, the actor was declared cancer-free in May. He also shared a twitter post on the same:

Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 30, 2019

"My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans' prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all. Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drinks are concerned. My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems," he said, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.