Soheib Ahsan July 04 2019, 10.28 pm July 04 2019, 10.28 pm

Bollywood is not short of celebrities who love and respect Rishi Kapoor. Ever since the actor went to New York for his treatment, he has been visited by numerous co-stars. Recently, he also had a family reunion with daughter Riddhima Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor along with Alia Bhatt. The latest on Rishi Kapoor's list of visitors were the lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. She had shared a picture on her Instagram account of the four and thanked Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor for a warm and lovely evening. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had gone to New York to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 4, 2019 at 8:25am PDT

The romance brewing between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has been known to fans for a while. Nevertheless, they got a treat when Malaika Arora posted her first picture with Arjun Kapoor on her social media on his birthday. In the caption, she expressed her affection towards him. Apart from that, the two have also been seen teasing each other on social media by exchanging fun banter.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted and has two films lined up. He will be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in the dark comedy, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun Kapoor will also be appearing alongside Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the historical drama, Panipat.

Malaika Arora has not appeared on the big screen for a while except for making special appearances. She was last seen as a dancer in Vishal Bhardwaj's Patakha. Currently, she is a judge on the reality shows, India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model.