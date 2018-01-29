home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Rishi Kapoor: Why there are no female cricketers being auctioned at IPL?

First published: January 28, 2018 06:58 PM IST | Updated: January 28, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

It was the second auction day for the Indian Premier League and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor shared his thoughts about the event on twitter. Infamous for making controversial statements, Kapoor asked why there are only men players that are being actioned at the IPL and not female players. He asked if the IPL thought that the men can play a tougher game than women.

And twitter reacted to Kapoor’s tweet in its typical style.

There were users who emphatised with Kapoor and echoed his remark.

Kapoor, had recently become the source of trolling when he posted a picture of Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which he later deleted.

At the second day of the IPL auction, Rajasthan Royals bought Jaydev Unadkat for 11.5 crore, who emerged as the costliest Indian player, and Gowtham Krishnappa for 6.2 crore. Among the unsold players were Lasith Malinga, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Hashim Amla and Martin Guptill. For a second year straight Ben Stokes was the costliest player in the auctions, costing Rs 12.50 crore by Rajasthan Royals. It seemed no team, not even home team Royal Challengers Bangalore wanted to buy Chris Gayle as he was picked up for Rs 2 crores by Punjab on the third time his name was called. Sandeep Lamichhane became the first Nepali player to be sold at IPL auctions.

This time, IPL governing council increased the team wallet from Rs 66 crores to Rs 80 crores.

