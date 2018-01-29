Rishi Kapoor: Why there are no female cricketers being auctioned at IPL?

It was the second auction day for the Indian Premier League and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor shared his thoughts about the event on twitter. Infamous for making controversial statements, Kapoor asked why there are only men players that are being actioned at the IPL and not female players. He asked if the IPL thought that the men can play a tougher game than women.

IPL.Just a thought! Why not female Cricketers in the Auction. No gender biases,have a mix of players from cricketing countries in the playing eleven! Or is it that men play a tougher game? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 28, 2018

And twitter reacted to Kapoor’s tweet in its typical style.

As if it was not tried! 😒 pic.twitter.com/ObpNjaXbdl — Pushkal Kumar (@IndianLibDem) January 28, 2018

Sir aaj subah subah...!! 😊😊😊 — Vijay Joshi (@Joshi_Vijay) January 28, 2018

Lagta hai Aaj jyada ho gai🤬..😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yFuV0gOKfK — Avi Kaushik (@avi_kaushik4) January 28, 2018

There were users who emphatised with Kapoor and echoed his remark.

Just a thought,though a strong one ,why should any human male or female be auctioned at all . They are cricketers and not slaves who needs to be owned by a master — prachi (@kapoor_prachi) January 28, 2018

Sahi baat Ittne paise ka Kya karenge?? — Palak (@iamrealpalak) January 28, 2018

It wouldn't be fair to those women to compete with the men. that's y mens and women's cricket is always 2 diff entity, just like other sports. Very sure instead of boosting their confidence, this will just ruin it. why not have a independent women's IPL? — RK (@rocktheworld62) January 28, 2018

That is because people still think backward that Women can't be equal to men and good for household things but they have forgotten Women are good at multi tasking... Today's women are everywhere.. Be it Sports, Business, Entertainment ya Education... Just give them a chance — RKForever (@RKExpressionss) January 28, 2018

Kapoor, had recently become the source of trolling when he posted a picture of Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which he later deleted.

At the second day of the IPL auction, Rajasthan Royals bought Jaydev Unadkat for 11.5 crore, who emerged as the costliest Indian player, and Gowtham Krishnappa for 6.2 crore. Among the unsold players were Lasith Malinga, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Hashim Amla and Martin Guptill. For a second year straight Ben Stokes was the costliest player in the auctions, costing Rs 12.50 crore by Rajasthan Royals. It seemed no team, not even home team Royal Challengers Bangalore wanted to buy Chris Gayle as he was picked up for Rs 2 crores by Punjab on the third time his name was called. Sandeep Lamichhane became the first Nepali player to be sold at IPL auctions.

This time, IPL governing council increased the team wallet from Rs 66 crores to Rs 80 crores.