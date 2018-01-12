Rishi Kapoor yells at female fan, Ranbir saves the day

It was a very busy 2017 for Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has finally completed his hectic shooting schedule for the Dutt biopic and is making sure that he uses this break between schedules in the best possible way. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was recently seen with his parents, sister and his niece Samara enjoying quality time with them at a plush restaurant in the city.

And while all of them had a great time, the evening didn’t end as they probably hoped it would.

According to reports, a fan at the same restaurant spotted the Kapoor family across the table. Onlookers say the lady got excited and walked up to them to request for a selfie with each one of them. While she managed to get a selfie with Ranbir and Neetu, she failed to get one with Rishi but she didn’t give up. As the Kapoors began to leave the restaurant, she rushed to request Rishi for a picture but was turned down with stern “no”.

The fan found the rejection to be rude and blurted out "How rude!” following which all hell broke loose. Rishi Kapoor stopped and gave her a piece of his mind, and it resulted in the lady being reduced to tears. Ranbir Kapoor quickly came to the rescue of the fan and subdued his dad. By this time, the elder Kapoor was already seething in anger. Son Ranbir reportedly apologised to the fan personally and requested his father to head to the car. Well it turns out, what Rishi lacks in charisma, Ranbir makes up with his charm.