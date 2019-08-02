Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh have time and again played host to numerous Bollywood celebrities in New York. Ever since Kapoor has moved base to the city for his cancer treatment, Bollywood celebs have visited them out of their love and respect for the actor. The actor was recently visited by Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, after which Malaika posted a picture of the four of them, officially confirming that their courtship had the approval of the veteran actors. Now the Kapoors have been visited by another adorable couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza, along with Rishi Kapoor's longtime friend Anupam Kher.
Neetu Singh took to her social media handles to document the star-studded get together. She wrote that their countdown to return to Mumbai has begun, and the best way to celebrate it is having a feast with Riteish and Genelia and Anupam Kher who has become their family. Rishi Kapoor also took to Twitter to mark the occasion. He also hinted at a project that Deshmukh is working on, possibly a book, by asking him to 'publish it'. Actor Anupam Kher was also all praise for Riteish and Genelia, saying that he liked them as a couple.
Check out the posts below:
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the comedy film Jhootha Kahin Ka that he completed before going to New York. At a recent interview, Rishi Kapoor opened up about his battle with cancer to The Deccan Chronicles, "Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned. My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems. A person like me who has never had patience, this is God's way to teach me patience. Getting well is a slow procedure. But it makes you grateful for the gift of life."