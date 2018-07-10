Rishi Kapoor’s reaction to the Thai cave rescue operation is completely filmy

Actor Rishi Kapoor is known for his straightforward and sometimes unjustified comments on Twitter. He tweets whatever he feels like, without caring about the world, and sometimes, fortunately for us, he even makes sense.

This time, however, we don’t know if we should call it sensible or what, but he has tweeted in support of the soccer kids who were rescued on Tuesday from the Thai cave. He has lent it a filmy touch.

Thank God. All the 12 boys of the soccer team and their coach rescued. This script is a sure shot block buster whenever and whosoever makes it. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 10, 2018

While, he is thankful to the Almighty about the 12 boys and their coach getting rescued, he says that this incident could make for a blockbuster movie, if and when, any filmmaker aspires to make one. Okay!

Now, for those of you who are not fully aware of the entire scenario, here’s a quick lowdown on what happened. Around three weeks ago, a group of around 12 soccer playing boys and their coach entered the Thai cave, without any idea of what horror awaited them. The cave in Thailand flooded to an extent that a huge international rescue team was brought onboard to carry out the mission.

The parents of the boys maintained a constant vigil outside the cave, awaiting the return of their kids. The last 18 days were the toughest for those stranded inside, but finally, God was by their side, as on Tuesday, all the boys and their coach were rescued.

The three-weak ordeal finally comes to a happy ending and our veteran actor, in time, grabbed the chance to tweet about it.