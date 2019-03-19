Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor proves he's doing better

It was in September 2018 that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor rushed to the US for treatment for an unknown ailment. While the Kapoor Khandan has been tight-lipped about what the actor is being treated for, fans have been speculating that the Mulk actor is undergoing treatment for cancer. Moreover, Neetu Kapoor’s cryptic post about cancer on New Years day added fuel to the fire. Now, Randhir Kapoor along with his elder daughter Karisma Kapoor recently visited Rishi in New York and a picture of their meeting was shared by Neetu on social media.

The picture has a smiling Rishi posing for a selfie with Neetu, Karisma and Randhir and the background of the photo looks like a hospital ward with Rishi Kapoor seated on what appears to be a hospital bed. Through her caption, Neetu called Rishi and Randhir ‘the bestest brothers ever’ and wrote that the duos’ conversation is always about food. It’s great to see Rishi with a beaming smile and he sure looks like he is doing a lot better.

Here are some pictures earlier shared by Neetu which have Rishi looking weaker and exhausted, unlike his usual self.

This picture, taken in October 2018, was from the time when Rishi Kapoor was visited by Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre. The picture has him flaunting his grey hair.

Another picture where the actor looks sicker than ever. It’s a picture when Alia Bhatt visited the family in New York.

Here’s one from March where Kapoor is seen posing with the ladies of his family!

Thanks to Neetu for giving us regular health updates on her husband’s health. We hope the 66-year-old recovers soon!