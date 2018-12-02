Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza share the big screen after four years

Not long ago, Riteish Deshmukh expressed his eagerness to work with wife Genelia D'Souza. “I want Genelia to do a full-fledged Marathi movie with me," he said. We don't know when the a film will happen, but the lovely couple is reuniting on the big screen for a song. Their last appearance together was for the very successful Marathi flick Lai Bhaari. Four years later, Mauli, the sequel to Lai Bhaari brings them together once more.

“I don’t want to miss any opportunity to work with Genelia. I have actually forced her to do the number. It felt so good to dance together after four years and that too on an Ajay-Atul composition. Hopefully, the audience enjoys it as much as we did," Riteish told DNA. The track titled Dhuvun Taak released on Sunday. Riteish and Genelia, his Baiko as he calls her, are one of Bollywood's most adored couples who is keeping their relationship strong and full of love.

The duo debuted together with the Hindi film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 when cupid struck. In an earlier conversation, the actor shared how Genelia didn't speak to him initially since his father (late Vilasrao Deshmukh) was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra then. After dating each other for over eight years, they tied the knot in 2012. They're blessed with two sons - Riaan and Rahyl.