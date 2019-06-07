Nilofar Shaikh June 07 2019, 12.00 am June 07 2019, 12.00 am

The Welcome to New York star Riteish Deshmukh has worked in a Marathi action film named Mauli directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Genelia Deshmukh. Today, he took to Twitter and thanked his fans for still loving his 16-year-old released movie Tujhe Meri Kasam, directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar and produced by Ramoji Rao.

In 2003, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Tujhe Meri Kasam released. The film marked his debut in Bollywood. It was a remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Niram directed by Kamal. The story revolves around Rishi (Riteish Deshmukh) and Anju (Genelia Deshmukh) who are inseparable in the movie. It is only when Anju moves to Bangalore for a week to take part in inter-college competitions that Rishi starts missing her and expresses his love for her. By then, things change as Anju decides to marry Akash (Raja Bherwani). However, like all Bollywood movies, Anju and Rishi come together forever in the end.

All these years this film is played in some theatres. Getting love from his fans made the star emotional. We think this movie not just refreshes the love between Anju and Rishi in the fans but also between now married Genelia and Riteish. After all who doesn't adore the lovely couple? One fan has also thanked the actor for giving us such a wonderful movie to relish forever.

#TujheMeriKasam released 16 years ago on 3rd jan 2003 - its extremely gratifying to see the theatres still playing it. @geneliad & me thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love that you have showered upon the film for all these years. https://t.co/8ZXFVGz1pq — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 6, 2019