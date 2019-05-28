Riteish Deshmukh gets trapped at the Hyderabad airport, says 'it's a tragedy waiting to happen'

On May 24, 2019, a ghastly fire incident in Surat took the lives of 22 students. The massive fire broke out due to an electric short circuit at a coaching centre in the city’s Sarthana area where the students were reportedly trapped inside the building due to the destruction of a wooden staircase. In the wake of the horrifying incident, fire safety has become a major concern of the nation and Riteish Deshmukh’s latest tweet is an example.
The actor took to Twitter on Monday to highlight an incident faced him by at the Hyderabad airport. Through two tweets, he narrated how he and a few other passengers were trapped at the airport after a power cut. The available elevator too stopped working at the time. He added that the only exit door was locked, with security personnel refusing to unlock it, even if it meant that the passengers would miss their flights. “In case of FIRE, it’s a tragedy waiting to happen,” he wrote in one of his posts. He also attached a video in each of his tweets, showing the locked emergency exit door and the elevator.
The airport authorities responded too, justifying that it was a ‘minor technical snag’ which was ‘resolved immediately’. They added that in case of such an emergency, the glass doors can be broken.
In another tweet, the authorities further stated that there is a manual lock too, and its key lies in a box next to the door and can be accessed in case of such an emergency.
