Riteish Deshmukh gets trapped at the Hyderabad airport, says 'it's a tragedy waiting to happen'

May 28 2019

On May 24, 2019, a ghastly fire incident in Surat took the lives of 22 students. The massive fire broke out due to an electric short circuit at a coaching centre in the city’s Sarthana area where the students were reportedly trapped inside the building due to the destruction of a wooden staircase. In the wake of the horrifying incident, fire safety has become a major concern of the nation and Riteish Deshmukh’s latest tweet is an example.

The actor took to Twitter on Monday to highlight an incident faced him by at the Hyderabad airport. Through two tweets, he narrated how he and a few other passengers were trapped at the airport after a power cut. The available elevator too stopped working at the time. He added that the only exit door was locked, with security personnel refusing to unlock it, even if it meant that the passengers would miss their flights. “In case of FIRE, it’s a tragedy waiting to happen,” he wrote in one of his posts. He also attached a video in each of his tweets, showing the locked emergency exit door and the elevator.

So we were at the Hyderabad Airport Lounge - suddenly the power goes off- the way in & out is an elevator that shuts down. The only exit door is locked in a chain (Incase of FIRE🔥 it’s a tragedy waiting to happen)- pic.twitter.com/jO3TQhVlQG — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 27, 2019

Security personnel refuses to give permission to open the door at the cost of passengers missing thief flight.wake up Hyderabad airport Authority- public exits can’t be locked Incase of emergencies pic.twitter.com/JkdzpkX9uk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 27, 2019

The airport authorities responded too, justifying that it was a ‘minor technical snag’ which was ‘resolved immediately’. They added that in case of such an emergency, the glass doors can be broken.

We regret the inconvenience caused. It was a minor technical snag which was resolved immediately. Please be rest assured that our Airport Terminals are safety compliant. In an event of any emergency, the glass doors can be broken. Passenger safety is of utmost importance to us. — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) May 27, 2019

In another tweet, the authorities further stated that there is a manual lock too, and its key lies in a box next to the door and can be accessed in case of such an emergency.

Hi Riteish, thank you for your valuable observation. In the current set up, there is a manual lock - the key is placed in a box next to the glass door and can be accessed in case of an emergency. (1/2) — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) May 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Riteish recently wrapped up with the shooting of Marjaavaan, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria.