Riteish Deshmukh posts an apology for his photoshoot at Raigad fort

First published: July 06, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Updated: July 06, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Riteish Deshmukh recently visited Raigad fort and clicked pictures with the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He had also posted a picture where he is seen taking blessings of the Maratha warrior. But, then there are other pictures too on the social media where we can see him others posing near the statue and well, the picture has faced wrath of some politicians because of which Riteish had to put post and apology.

He has stated that they only had devotion in their mind while clicking the pictures and still if they have anyone’s sentiments then he is sorry for it.

A BJP MP, a descendant of the Maratha king, took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the pictures. He has tweeted that some celebs took pictures with the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj facing their back to the statue and it is condemnable. Even Riteish faced the flak from others.

Well, looks like Riteish didn’t want any controversy and that’s why opted to apologise and end the matter. Talking about his movies, he will next be seen in Total Dhamaal which also stars Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Esha Gupta. It is slated to release on December 7, 2018.

