Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s accusations on his late father Vilasrao Deshmukh

Divya Ramnani May 13 2019, 9.20 pm May 13 2019, 9.20 pm

The ongoing Lok Sabha Elections are nearing to its final phase but that doesn’t really stop the politicians from churning out their dislike towards the opposition. While we are well aware of the never-ending feud between BJP and Congress, a fresh verbal attack was launched by the Union Minister Piyush Goyal on the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Vilasrao Deshmukh. Goyal not only questioned Vilasrao Deshmukh’s duties as the CM but he also accused him of prioritising his son’s (Riteish Deshmukh) career over politics during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

As a response to the same, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has now come out in his late father’s defense. Taking to his social media, the Ek Villain actor agreed that he was at the Taj/Oberoi hotel, however, not during the terror attacks, as claimed by Goyal. The actor added that it was true that he was looking out for a role in a film, but not under his father’s recommendation. In fact, Riteish takes pride over the fact that Vilasrao never helped him in getting a film. Riteish then wrote that it is wrong to accuse someone, who isn’t present to defend himself. He ended his post saying, “You have every right to question a CM but it is wrong to accuse someone who is not here to defend himself. A bit late, 7 years ago – He would have replied to you.” Riteish also took a dig at Goyal by indirectly calling it a part of his campaign.

Have a look at Riteish Deshmukh’s post here:

For those who are not in the know, Piyush Goyal, on Sunday, said, “I am from Mumbai. You might remember the 26/11 terror attack. The then Congress government was weak and could not do anything. The then chief minister (Vilasrao Deshmukh) had brought a film producer outside Oberoi Hotel while shooting and bombing were going on inside. CM was concerned about getting his child a film role.”