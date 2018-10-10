Riteish Deshmukh shares an endearing birthday wish for his mother

Actor Riteish Deshmukh always keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life on social media. The actor’s mother, Vaishali Deshmukh, turned a year older on October 13 and he, who shares a deep bond with her, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. Attaching a picture of himself, Riteish wrote an endearing note which is sure to touch your heart.

The actor, who is a proud husband and a father, also keeps treating fans with adorable pictures of himself with his family. Pictures of him with Genelia are so adorable that we can never get enough of both.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently occupied with the upcoming Housefull 4 and has also been sharing a lot of glimpses from the sets.

Housefull 4, one of the most anticipated films of the year, stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Sharad Kelkar, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani and Johnny Lever. The cast has recently wrapped up their Jaisalmer schedule and returned to Mumbai. The multi-carrier film, helmed by Sajid Khan, is slated to release on Diwali next year (2018).​